Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BTEC opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTEC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 27,115.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 115,511 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,894,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $997,000.

