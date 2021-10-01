Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC lowered its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 27,115.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 115,511 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,894,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $997,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BTEC traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.22. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,958. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11.

