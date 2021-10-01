Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Gap Down to $51.18

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.18, but opened at $48.90. Progress Software shares last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 227 shares trading hands.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

About Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

