Project Pai Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $672,112.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $21.85 million and approximately $672,112.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00102267 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00022787 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,778,347,430 coins and its circulating supply is 1,575,256,629 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.