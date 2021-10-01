Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 54.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after purchasing an additional 984,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $125.43 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

