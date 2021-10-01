Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,241. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

