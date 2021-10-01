ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,546,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after acquiring an additional 127,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,515,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,122,000 after acquiring an additional 142,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SMDV opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

