ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $8.49

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.27. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 528,394 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

