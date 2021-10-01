Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 819 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

NYSE SJM opened at $120.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

