Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after acquiring an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $254.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.21 and its 200-day moving average is $253.83. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $189.92 and a 1-year high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

