Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $945,000 Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.82% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000.

Shares of HUSV stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $33.82.

