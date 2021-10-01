Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $829,000 in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after buying an additional 5,616,770 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Farfetch by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,415 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $148,178,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,599 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $131,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $73.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.27.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

