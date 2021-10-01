Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,367,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 447,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,715,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $197.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

