Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,240 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $275.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $217.02 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.08.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

