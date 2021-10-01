Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.32. 8,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 600,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

