Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,640 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,686.11 ($22.03).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,455 ($19.01) on Monday. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £38.06 billion and a PE ratio of -21.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,451.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,475.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.24%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.