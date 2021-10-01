PTC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,385 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,507% compared to the average daily volume of 335 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $119.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.84.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. Research analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.