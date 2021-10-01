PTC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,385 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,507% compared to the average daily volume of 335 put options.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.
NASDAQ:PTC opened at $119.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.84.
In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PTC
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.