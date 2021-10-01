Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.78.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,527,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 974,470 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

