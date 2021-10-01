Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHCF opened at $2.17 on Friday. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the PRC. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

