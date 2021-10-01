Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post $53.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.56 million and the lowest is $53.37 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $50.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $266.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.11 million to $268.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $273.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.19 million to $302.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBYI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 739,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,072. The firm has a market cap of $263.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $2,204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 104,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 106,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.