Pundi X Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00115136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00189598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011497 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

