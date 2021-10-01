PVH (NYSE:PVH) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

