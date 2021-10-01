Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Issued By Truist Securiti

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) – Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

AAWW stock opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.86. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 164,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 119,504 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

