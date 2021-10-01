Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $101.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

