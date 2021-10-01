Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 219.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

