Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. Raymond James has a “Market Perfom” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.41 billion.

MG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$142.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

MG stock opened at C$95.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$101.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$60.82 and a 1 year high of C$126.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

