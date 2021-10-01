Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Issued By National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.23.

Shares of GFL opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.