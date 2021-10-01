Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Decreased by Analyst

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Shares of LII stock opened at $294.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

