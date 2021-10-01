Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after buying an additional 5,265,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

