Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Boston Beer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $685.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.29 EPS.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $509.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $597.18 and a 200 day moving average of $919.58. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $503.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

