Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $83.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Comerica by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 765,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,590,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,896,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,263,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 451.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

