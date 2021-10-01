Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issued By Oppenheimer

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.73.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.78.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $646.88 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $677.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,976 shares of company stock worth $11,069,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

