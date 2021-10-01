Qbao (QBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,288.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $467,323.76 and approximately $1,288.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000190 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 162.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

