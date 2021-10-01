Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE:KWR opened at $237.72 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $176.65 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after buying an additional 134,896 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 113.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

