Quant (QNT) Price Hits $310.12 on Major Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $310.12 or 0.00651243 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $82.52 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001150 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.73 or 0.00938125 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

