R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

RCM stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $6,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after buying an additional 270,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 8,502.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 140,798 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 91.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 384,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

