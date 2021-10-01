Rainicorn One Day Trading Volume Reaches $296,142.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Rainicorn has a market cap of $38.31 million and approximately $296,142.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00065126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00134405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,986.43 or 0.99959184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06687614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

