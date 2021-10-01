Ravencoin (RVN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $62.55 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $62.55 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002147 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00106038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00150031 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,773,760,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.