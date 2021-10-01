Raymond James Increases Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$8.75

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$8.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$4.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$851.79 million and a P/E ratio of 15.89.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$72.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total value of C$59,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,013,310.33. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $223,750 over the last 90 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

