Raymond James Trims Magna International (TSE:MG) Target Price to C$83.00

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$92.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perfom rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$142.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$95.32 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$60.82 and a 1 year high of C$126.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$101.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 11.1000006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.538 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

