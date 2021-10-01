Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.47. The stock had a trading volume of 135,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,266. The company has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

