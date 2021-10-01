Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Position Reduced by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,958 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 51,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

