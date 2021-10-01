Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kering (KER)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kering (EPA: KER) recently:

10/1/2021 – Kering was given a new €750.00 ($882.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/23/2021 – Kering was given a new €945.00 ($1,111.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/22/2021 – Kering was given a new €800.00 ($941.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/21/2021 – Kering was given a new €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/1/2021 – Kering was given a new €881.00 ($1,036.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/31/2021 – Kering was given a new €775.00 ($911.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/31/2021 – Kering was given a new €793.00 ($932.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/25/2021 – Kering was given a new €793.00 ($932.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/25/2021 – Kering was given a new €775.00 ($911.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/25/2021 – Kering was given a new €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/19/2021 – Kering was given a new €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/4/2021 – Kering was given a new €930.00 ($1,094.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of EPA:KER traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €616.00 ($724.71). The stock had a trading volume of 281,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €702.02 and its 200-day moving average is €691.50. Kering SA has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

