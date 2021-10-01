Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

RBGLY opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

