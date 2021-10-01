Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $34.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.06. 295,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,006. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 227,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $2,622,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

