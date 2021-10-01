Redburn Partners Lowers T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Sell

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

TMUS stock opened at $127.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,525,000 after buying an additional 73,329 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,470,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

