ReddCoin (RDD) Market Capitalization Hits $75.56 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $75.56 million and $143,908.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,907.05 or 1.00002988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00077464 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.19 or 0.00363610 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.22 or 0.00672614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.96 or 0.00231613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003711 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001547 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.