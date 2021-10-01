Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,535,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,856 shares of company stock worth $196,281,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $605.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $633.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

