Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of RM stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. The firm has a market cap of $598.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $64.07.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,534.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 15,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.71 per share, with a total value of $913,116.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock worth $2,787,866. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

