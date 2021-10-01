Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 352,816 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 292,763 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.31 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.